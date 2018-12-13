Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads Hornets to win
Walker scored a game-high 31 points (8-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-13 FT) while adding nine assists, eight rebounds, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Pistons.
He fell just a bit short of his third career triple-double, with his last coming back in April 2014. The 31 points was also Walker's best total since he exploded for 103 combined points over back-to-back games in mid-November, but he's topped 20 in each of his last three contests, and the streaky volume shooter appears to be heating up again.
