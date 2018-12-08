Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads Hornets to win
Walker scored a game-high 21 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding eight assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-107 win over the Nuggets.
After starting off December with a couple of lackluster (by his standards) performances, Walker bounced back with his 18th game of the season scoring 20-plus points while draining multiple three-pointers for the first time in five games. The 28-year-old has cooled down after his blistering start to 2018-19 but he's remained productive, averaging 19.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.1 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.6 steals over his last nine contests.
