Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads team in scoring with 18 in win

Walker tallied 18 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five assists, six rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Monday's 122-113 win over the Heat.

The eight-year veteran is once again on track to produce monster numbers for the theHornets this season. With the 2017 roster mostly intact and the addition of Miles Bridges, Walker's output could spike considerably, and since he is often overlooked in early rounds, he could be a steal in most fantasy drafts in relation to his production.