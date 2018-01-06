Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads team with 19 points on Friday

Walker posted 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and four steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 108-94 win over the Lakers.

Walker's four steals matched a season-high total on Friday. The Lakers backcourt was no match for Walker, who walked all over Lonzo Ball and company for a decisive win.

