Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads team with 19 points on Friday
Walker posted 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and four steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 108-94 win over the Lakers.
Walker's four steals matched a season-high total on Friday. The Lakers backcourt was no match for Walker, who walked all over Lonzo Ball and company for a decisive win.
