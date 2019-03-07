Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads team with 20 points
Walker tallied 20 points (5-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists and two rebounds across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 91-84 loss to the Heat.
Walker salvaged what was a rather poor shooting day by hitting all seven of his free-throws while recording seven assists. Walker has shot just over 25% in his last two games and will need to correct that woeful percentage should the Hornets want to win more games.
