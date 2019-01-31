Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads team with 21 points

Walker recorded 21 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebounds, a steal and a block in 26 minutes Wednesday against Boston.

walker topped 20-points for the first time in three games, although his effort wasn't enough to halt the Celtics' onslaught. The veteran guard's fallen back to earth after a scorching start and has especially struggled over his past three games, posting just 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 35.4 percent over that span.

