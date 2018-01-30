Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads team with 23 points in loss

Walker totaled 23 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 105-96 loss to the Pacers.

Walker continues to chug along, putting up consistent numbers on a nightly basis. He is one of the most reliable fantasy guards across all formats but largely flies under the radar. His stats for this season are comparable to last season and there is no reason to think this will change anytime soon. There were some rumors of Walker being a trade option for the Hornets but this should not really affect his outlook either way.