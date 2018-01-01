Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads team with 30 points

Walker had 30 points (11-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 loss to the Clippers.

Walker provided basically the only high point for the team in the loss. A good sign was that he was able to shoot over 50 percent from the field, an area that he has struggled with of late. Apart from his scoring being down slightly this season, the rest of his numbers are right where they ended last season, demonstrating his amazing consistency. He is not going to be the type of player who puts up crazy numbers like a James Harden or Russell Westbrook but will deliver you some nice contributions across the board while not turning the ball over too much for a point-guard.