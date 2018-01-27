Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads way with 29 points in Friday's win

Walker recorded 29 points (10-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 35 minutes during a 121-110 win over the Hawks on Friday.

Walker's 29 points marked a game high as he led the team to its fourth victory across the last six games. He's been getting his three-point attempts up lately, as the 32 attempts across the last three games mark the most he's had over any three-game stretch on the season. But Walker's shooting numbers haven't been good lately, as he he's shot at 40 percent from the field or below in six of his last eight outings.