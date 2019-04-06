Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads way with 29 points
Walker posted 29 points 911-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists and six rebounds in 35 minutes during Friday's win over the Raptors.
Walker provided his typically excellent line, scoring 29 points and dishing out eight assists without commiting a turnover. With the Hornets currently sitting two games out of the eight-seed with three games left in the season, Walker will need to continue his strong play to maintain the playoff dream. He's been fantastic of late and has scored 108 points over his past three games -- an average of 36.0 per contest.
