Hornets' Kemba Walker: Let's finish this already

Walker totaled just 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and one rebound in 25 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 loss to Indiana.

Walker continues to fade from the fantasy landscape as the Hornets move into off-season mode. A positive is that he has not rested any games but his production has left a lot to be desired. The Hornets travel to Indiana to face the Pacers again in the final regular season game. Let's hope Walker plays and decides to go out with a bang.