Hornets' Kemba Walker: Limited at practice Monday
Walker was limited at practice Monday with a shoulder issue.
The Hornets haven't offered any further details, other than to state that Walker's status will be updated Tuesday in advance of Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors. In the event that Walker is held out, Michael Carter-Williams would likely replace him in the starting lineup.
