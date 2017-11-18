Hornets' Kemba Walker: Listed as probable Saturday
Walker is probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a left wrist sprain.
Walker probably suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Bulls, but still managed to drop 47 points on 17-of-27 shooting. Look for more word on his status as tipoff nears, though it's likely he'll play. Regardless, if he's ultimately held out, Michael Carter-Williams and Malik Monk would seemingly hold down the fort at the point guard slot.
