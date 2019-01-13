Hornets' Kemba Walker: Lone hand yet again
Walker finished with 31 points (11-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists, one rebound, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 loss to Sacramento.
Walker was once again the primary scorer for the Hornets, dropping almost a third of the teams' total output. The Hornets have now lost five of their past six games and Walker is being called upon to do the heavy lifting on a nightly basis. His owners love the production but his efficiency has certainly tapered off, subsequently hurting his overall value.
