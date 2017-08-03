Hornets' Kemba Walker: Medically cleared to play
Walker said Thursday that he has been medically cleared to play in the Africa game, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
While whether Walker will actually play in the Africa game is yet to be decided by the point guard himself, the important news is that Walker has appeared to make a full recovery after undergoing knee surgery back in May. Chances are Walker plays it safe up until training camp and the All-Star should be more than ready for the start of the regular season.
