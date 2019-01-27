Hornets' Kemba Walker: Misses practice Sunday
Walker (neck) did not take part in practice Sunday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Walker downplayed the neck injury he suffered late in Friday's loss to Milwaukee, but his status for Monday's game now looks to be somewhat in question. The All-Star starter was sent home to rest, and the hope is that he'll have made progress by shootaround in the morning. In the event Walker is ultimately held out, Tony Parker would likely move into the lineup at point guard.
