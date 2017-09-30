Hornets' Kemba Walker: Misses practice with illness Saturday
Walker did not participate during Saturday's open practice due to an illness.
Details have yet to emerge, though there's no indication the illness is serious. That said, he should tentatively be considered day-to-day in advance of the team's preseason opener against the Celtics on Monday.
