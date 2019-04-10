Hornets' Kemba Walker: Nets 23 points Tuesday
Walker collected 23 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 win over the Cavaliers.
Walker was only needed for 27 minutes Tuesday night, as the lead opened up quickly for the Hornets. Even still, Walker was a big part of the Hornets offense, and should remain active for the team's last game.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...