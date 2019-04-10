Hornets' Kemba Walker: Nets 23 points Tuesday

Walker collected 23 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Walker was only needed for 27 minutes Tuesday night, as the lead opened up quickly for the Hornets. Even still, Walker was a big part of the Hornets offense, and should remain active for the team's last game.