Hornets' Kemba Walker: Not exhibiting concussion symptoms

Walker left Friday's loss to the Bucks early after hitting his head on the floor, but a post game examination determined he was not showing concussion like symptoms, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Walker finished his evening with 32 points (13-21 FG, 4-9 3PT, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block across 33 minutes. It looks as though the Hornets were exercising caution with their prized point guard by keeping him from returning. However, the team will likely still monitor the situation, as he could potentially show some delayed symptoms on Saturday following a reevaluation.