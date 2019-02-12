Hornets' Kemba Walker: One board shy of double-double
Walker recorded 34 points (10-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 99-90 loss to the Pacers.
Walker has been active on the glass lately, as he recently grabbed a season-high 11 boards in last Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks. Moreover, he has continued to pour in the points, scoring 30 or more in five consecutive tilts. After struggling offensively (by his standards) in January, Walker is playing some of his best basketball of the season across the first week and a half of February.
