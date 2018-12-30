Hornets' Kemba Walker: One-man show in loss to Wizards

Walker scored a game-high 47 points (18-29 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 130-126 loss to the Wizards.

No other Hornet scored more than 17 points in this one, letting Walker's heroic effort go to waste. The explosive guard is on another hot streak, scoring 20 or more points in six straight games and hitting for at least 30 three times during that stretch as he continues to put together a career year.