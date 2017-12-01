Hornets' Kemba Walker: Out again Friday

Walker (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Heat.

Coach Steve Clifford said Friday that Walker was feeling better, but he is still lacking the strength in his left shoulder to get back on the court. He is, however, hopeful that his star point guard can return by Monday's game against the Magic. In Walker's absence, Michael Carter-Williams, who posted nine points, six rebound and five assists across 32 minutes Wednesday, should pick up another start at point guard.