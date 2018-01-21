Hornets' Kemba Walker: Perseveres through shooting struggles Saturday

Walker mustered 22 points (10-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 106-105 loss to the Heat.

Walker struggled some with his shot, especially from long distance. However, the 27-year-old guard continued attacking the basket, with his 25 shot attempts serving as his second most over the last 15 games. The All-Star has been particularly proficient as a facilitator of late as well, dishing out between six and 10 assists in six of eight January contests. Given his pivotal role in the Hornets' offense and ability to contribute across the stat sheet, he continues be an elite fantasy asset at his position.