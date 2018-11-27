Hornets' Kemba Walker: Poor shooting in win

Walker scored 21 points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 13-16 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 110-107 win over the Bucks.

His rough night from the floor didn't cost the Hornets a win, and Walker was able to salvage his numbers by drawing a lot of contact, attempting double-digit free throws for only the fifth time this season. He's still scored at least 20 points 15 times in 20 games so far, keeping him among the NBA leaders in scoring.