Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in 30 points Wednesday

Walker recorded 30 points (11-26 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Cavaliers.

Walker responded from his dud his last time out to the tune of 30 points Wednesday night as he continued to light it up from three, hitting four threes (his fourth such game in the last five contests). Walker's ability to score as a singular player on the court is quite impressive, as his supporting cast does nothing much else but besides opportunity for Walker to boost his totals.