Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in career-high 60 in OT loss
Walker scored 60 points (21-34 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 12-12 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in 45 minutes during Saturday's 122-119 overtime loss to the 76ers.
He also committed nine turnovers, but that's bound to happen when you handle the ball that much. Not only was Walker's scoring explosion the best of his career and the highest output by any NBA player this season, topping Klay Thompson's 52, it also set a new league record for biggest game-over-game improvement after he stumbled to seven points in Tuesday's loss to the Cavs.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Delivers dud in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 24 in win over Pistons•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in 30 in OT loss to Sixers•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 29 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 37 points Saturday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 23 points in 36 minutes•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.