Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in career-high 60 in OT loss

Walker scored 60 points (21-34 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 12-12 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in 45 minutes during Saturday's 122-119 overtime loss to the 76ers.

He also committed nine turnovers, but that's bound to happen when you handle the ball that much. Not only was Walker's scoring explosion the best of his career and the highest output by any NBA player this season, topping Klay Thompson's 52, it also set a new league record for biggest game-over-game improvement after he stumbled to seven points in Tuesday's loss to the Cavs.