Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in game-high 26 in loss to Raps
Walker scored 26 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 127-106 loss to the Raptors.
The Hornets were thoroughly outplayed in this one, losing every quarter, but Walker still paced all scorers. He's been on fire to begin the season, dropping at least 26 points in all four games, and his fantasy floor should remain very secure given the lack of other reliable options Charlotte has on offense.
