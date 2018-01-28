Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in game-high 30 in Saturday's loss

Walker scored 30 points (8-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-14 Ft) while adding six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 95-91 loss to the Heat.

It's his fifth straight game with at least 20 points, and the sixth time this season he's struck for at least 30. Walker is putting together another impressive month, averaging 23.3 points, 6.4 assists, 3.8 boards, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.5 steals through 12 games in January.