Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in game-high 41 points Wednesday
Walker tallied 41 points (16-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 115-11 loss to the Mavericks.
It's disappointing to see the Hornets lose in a game where Walker nearly scored half of the team's points because it shows that there is little help around him in the lineup. While the Hornets will continue to dip farther below .500, Walker will continue to provide serviceable stats as the point total Wednesday night was his second-highest mark on the season.
