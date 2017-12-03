Hornets' Kemba Walker: Probable for Monday

Walker (shoulder) is officially listed as probable for Monday's game against the Magic.

Walker was sidelined the last two games because of a shoulder injury, but was able to go through a full practice Sunday without any issues and should be back on the court Monday. Look for him to test it out and make sure everything feels fine during pregame warmups, but if all goes as planned, Walker should rejoin the starting five. Season-long owners should go ahead and activate Walker, though he'll be a bit more risky for DFS purposes. Look for Michael Carter-Williams to head back to the bench.