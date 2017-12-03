Hornets' Kemba Walker: Probable for Monday
Walker (shoulder) is officially listed as probable for Monday's game against the Magic.
Walker was sidelined the last two games because of a shoulder injury, but was able to go through a full practice Sunday without any issues and should be back on the court Monday. Look for him to test it out and make sure everything feels fine during pregame warmups, but if all goes as planned, Walker should rejoin the starting five. Season-long owners should go ahead and activate Walker, though he'll be a bit more risky for DFS purposes. Look for Michael Carter-Williams to head back to the bench.
More News
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...