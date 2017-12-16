Hornets' Kemba Walker: Probable Saturday with wrist strain

Walker is probable for Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers due to a left wrist sprain.

This is the first news of Walker dealing with a wrist injury, so it likely occurred during Friday's tilt against the Heat, though he still managed to drop 25 points on 8-of-22 shooting. More word on his status should emerge as the team continues to ramp of their activity throughout the day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop