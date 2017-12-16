Hornets' Kemba Walker: Probable Saturday with wrist strain
Walker is probable for Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers due to a left wrist sprain.
This is the first news of Walker dealing with a wrist injury, so it likely occurred during Friday's tilt against the Heat, though he still managed to drop 25 points on 8-of-22 shooting. More word on his status should emerge as the team continues to ramp of their activity throughout the day.
