Hornets' Kemba Walker: Produces well-rounded line versus Magic

Walker scored 20 points (6-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with six assists, five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 win over the Magic.

Walker struggled with his shot a bit, but he contributed usefully in several other categories as he took on a massive workload. He's shot just 38 percent from the field over his last three games, but he's chipped in 6.7 assists, 3.7 treys and 1.7 steals per game during that stretch to help sustain his fantasy production at a high level.