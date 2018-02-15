Hornets' Kemba Walker: Produces well-rounded line versus Magic
Walker scored 20 points (6-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with six assists, five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 win over the Magic.
Walker struggled with his shot a bit, but he contributed usefully in several other categories as he took on a massive workload. He's shot just 38 percent from the field over his last three games, but he's chipped in 6.7 assists, 3.7 treys and 1.7 steals per game during that stretch to help sustain his fantasy production at a high level.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores team-high 23 in Sunday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Team-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores game-high 40 points•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 20 points in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Production takes a hit in win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 41 points in win over Pacers•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...