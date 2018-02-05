Hornets' Kemba Walker: Production takes a hit in win
Walker posted 18 points (6-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one block across 34 minutes in Sunday's 115-110 win over the Suns.
Walker had shot an impressive 52.6 percent over the three games prior to Sunday, but he came nowhere close to that level of success Sunday. The star point guard garnered all his scoring in the first three quarters, but his point total was his lowest since Jan. 2. Given the heater that he's been on -- one that had seen him average 32.2 points (on 47.5 percent shooting, including 53.1 percent from distance), 5.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals over the prior five games -- it's safe to label Sunday's slight downturn an outlier. He'll look to bounce back when the Hornets make a quick turnaround and face the Nuggets on Monday.
