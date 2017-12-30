Hornets' Kemba Walker: Productive despite shooting woes Friday
Walker scored 16 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-100 win over the Warriors.
He continues to have trouble finding his rhythm from the floor -- Walker's shooting just 38.4 percent in December, and he's scored more than 20 points just twice in the last seven games -- but he was able to find ways to contribute Friday. Expect the 27-year-old to put together a hot streak soon enough.
