Hornets' Kemba Walker: Productive despite shooting woes Friday

Walker scored 16 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-100 win over the Warriors.

He continues to have trouble finding his rhythm from the floor -- Walker's shooting just 38.4 percent in December, and he's scored more than 20 points just twice in the last seven games -- but he was able to find ways to contribute Friday. Expect the 27-year-old to put together a hot streak soon enough.