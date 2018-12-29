Hornets' Kemba Walker: Productive night in victory
Walker tallied 29 points (11-20 FG, 7-12 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 100-87 victory over Brooklyn.
Walker contributed across the board Friday, including a team-high 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting. He has now scored in excess of 20 points in five straight games, shooting over 50 percent in four of those. The defensive numbers have also increased over the past five games, recording a combined nine steals and six blocks.
