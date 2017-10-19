Hornets' Kemba Walker: Quality effort Wednesday

Walker collected 24 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 102-90 loss to the Pistons.

Wednesday marked a relatively normal game for Walker, though that's impressive in and of itself due to the Hornets missing two starters, Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal). Although, his 11 made free throws are somewhat of an outlier considering he registered just three games last season with that many made shots from the line.