Hornets' Kemba Walker: Questionable for Friday
Walker (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Walker continues to deal with an AC contusion in his left shoulder and mentioned Wednesday that he was still very sore, though it's encouraging that he's not being ruled out a day in advance. Look for Walker to go through shootaround Friday morning and then a decision will likely be made shortly after depending on how it feels. If Walker can't give it a go, Michael Carter-Williams would likely pick up another start after posting nine points, six rebounds, five assists and five turnovers across 32 minutes of relief Wednesday.
