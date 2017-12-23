Hornets' Kemba Walker: Questionable for Saturday
Walker (head) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Walker left Friday's game against the Bucks early after hitting his head on the floor, but did not show concussion-like symptoms following the contest. As a result, he's been diagnosed with a head contusion and is a 50/50 shot to take the floor Saturday. If he misses the contest, Michael Carter-Williams, Malik Monk and Julyan Stone are all candidates to see extra run at point guard. Nicolas Batum would likely take on more ballhandling duties as well.
