Hornets' Kemba Walker: Returns with 29 points in win

Walker scored 29 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3PT, 14-14 FT) to go along with two rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block over 34 minutes in Monday's 104-94 win over Orlando.

In his return from shoulder soreness, Walker led the way with 29 points. The guard made a living at the charity stripe, sinking 14-of-14 shots. Shooting 7-of-16 from the floor, Walker kept firing away from beyond the arc with poor results (1-of-8 3PT). Despite his spotty shooting from long range on Monday, Walker is still having a solid year, averaging 22.6 points through 20 games.