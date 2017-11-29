Hornets' Kemba Walker: Ruled out Wednesday
Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said Walker (shoulder) won't play Wednesday against the Raptors.
The announcement doesn't come as a surprise after the Hornets listed Walker as doubtful for the contest on their injury report with the point guard nursing a contusion in the AC joint of his left shoulder. Clifford said that Michael Carter-Williams would enter the starting lineup with Walker sitting out for the first time this season, with rookie Malik Monk set to run the offense for the second unit.
