Hornets' Kemba Walker: Says he'll play Monday
Walker (neck) said he's definitely going to play Monday against the Knicks, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Walker suffered a neck injury during Friday's loss to Milwaukee, and while he's still dealing with some soreness, it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss any game action. That said, the Hornets figure to wait until closer to tip-off before determining Walker's availability. Since the start of January, the point guard is averaging 21.2 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Misses practice Sunday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Says he's fine after injury scare•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Exits with mild neck strain•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Team-high 22 points in victory•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Solid outing in win•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....