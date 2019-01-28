Hornets' Kemba Walker: Says he'll play Monday

Walker (neck) said he's definitely going to play Monday against the Knicks, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Walker suffered a neck injury during Friday's loss to Milwaukee, and while he's still dealing with some soreness, it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss any game action. That said, the Hornets figure to wait until closer to tip-off before determining Walker's availability. Since the start of January, the point guard is averaging 21.2 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game.