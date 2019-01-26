Hornets' Kemba Walker: Says he's fine after injury scare
Walker said after Friday's loss to Milwaukee that he's dealing with a mild neck sprain but expects to be fine, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Walker exited the game late in the fourth quarter after he appeared to tweak his neck while battling for a loose ball with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The All-Star starter later clarified that he would've returned to the game had there been more time, and at this point it doesn't look as though he expects to miss Monday's game against the Knicks.
