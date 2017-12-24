Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 12 points in 33 minutes
Walker scored 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), dished seven assists, and recorded one block across 33 minutes Saturday in Charlotte's win over Milwaukee.
Walker had a concussion scare on Friday, but he was cleared to play Saturday in the second leg of Charlotte's home-and-home with Milwaukee. He is shooting 38-percent from the field in his last eight contests, and His shooting woes continued Saturday. Walker connected on four of his 12 field-goal attempts in Saturday's matchup with Milwaukee. This should be nothing more than a slump, and with Walker's extensive track record of getting buckets, you can expect it to come to an end soon.
