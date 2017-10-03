Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 12 points in preseason opener

Walker had 12 points (3-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two turnovers across 24 minutes during Monday's preseason matchup with the Celtics.

Despite dealing with an illness over the weekend, Walker was given the green light to play Monday and posted 12 points, which led the starters. He didn't shoot particularly well at just 3-for-11 from the field, but that's not overly concerning considering it's his first preseason action. Walker is good to go moving forward as the Hornets' top option offensively and he should have high expectations after being selected to his first All-Star appearance a season ago.