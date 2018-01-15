Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 20 in win over Pistons
Walker had 20 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), nine assists and four rebounds in Monday's win over Detroit.
Walker was one of six Hornets in double-figures, and he's now scored at least 10 points in all but two games this season. The former UConn standout has played well since the calendar turned to 2018, though Monday did snap a four-game streak in which Walker had made multiple three-pointers.
