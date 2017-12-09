Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 20 points Friday
Walker scored 20 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3PT, 7-7 FT) to go with two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 119-111 overtime loss to Chicago.
Walker has scored 20-plus points in the three games since his return from injury. However, the Charlotte guard shot a less than efficient 31.5 percent from the floor, shooting 10 of his 16 shots from beyond the arc and making three of them. Shooting 87.0 percent from the free throw line, Walker shot 7-of-7 from the charity stripe.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 24 points in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Returns with 29 points in win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Will play without restrictions Monday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Probable for Monday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Full participant in practice Sunday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Out again Friday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...