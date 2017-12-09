Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 20 points Friday

Walker scored 20 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3PT, 7-7 FT) to go with two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 119-111 overtime loss to Chicago.

Walker has scored 20-plus points in the three games since his return from injury. However, the Charlotte guard shot a less than efficient 31.5 percent from the floor, shooting 10 of his 16 shots from beyond the arc and making three of them. Shooting 87.0 percent from the free throw line, Walker shot 7-of-7 from the charity stripe.