Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 20 points in Monday's loss

Walker contributed 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 121-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Walker bounced back from a poor performance in Sunday's win against the Suns. However, Walker was on fire in January and doesn't appear to be cooling off here in February either. The Hornets will still be receiving lots of calls leading up to the trade deadline, and it's possible that relocating to a contender could stunt Walker's production some. With that being said, the Hornets would likely need to be blown away by a godfather offer to seriously consider moving Walker.