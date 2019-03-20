Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 21 points Tuesday
Walker finished with 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 118-114 loss to the 76ers.
Even on a night where the offense struggled, Walker turned in a respectable stat line based on shear volume alone. It is clear the Hornets cannot win games with Walker alone, as he was the only player in the starting lineup to record double-digit points, an event that resulted in a loss. His scoring ability and leadership on the offensive end makes Walker's production one of the most reliable right now.
