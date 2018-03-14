Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 22 in Tuesday's loss
Walker scored 22 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 loss to the Pelicans.
He's stumbled a bit recently, alternating 20-points nights with poorer efforts, but Walker is still the top scoring option for a Hornets squad seemingly headed for the draft lottery. With Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder) done for the season, there isn't anyone on the roster who can challenge Walker for his role or minutes, so expect his workload and production to remain high down the stretch, even on a club with little to play for but pride.
