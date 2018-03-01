Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 23 points in 25 minutes
Walker registered 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five assists across 25 minutes Wednesday in Charlotte's loss to Boston.
Walker has had a stellar season up to this point, but that doesn't come as a surprise to anybody who has carried him on their roster this season or followed his NBA career. On Wednesday in Boston, the UConn product did what he could, and then some, on the back end of a back-to-back. Over those two games, Walker compiled 54 points on 20 for 32 from the field, including 10 for 16 from deep. He will look to build on that success Friday when the Hornets travel to Philadelphia.
